Bring Back WhatsApp's Old Emojis on Android

WhatsApp recently updated their emojis (or emoji, depending on your preference), but it wasn't exactly a welcome change. Many users have complained that the new smilies are just way too big, others aren't too fond of the shinier appearance, and countless folks have been venting their frustrations on Twitter.

Thankfully, there's now a way to get the old WhatsApp emoji back—even while using the newer, updated app. A new Xposed module will simply revert the WhatsApp smilies to the older version, so you don't have to put up with those oversized shiny yellow faces anymore.