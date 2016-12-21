Google Pixel Speaker Sound Distorted, Popping, or Staticky? Here's How to Fix It

The brand new Pixel and Pixel XL, Google's first direct attempts at taking on the iPhone, haven't rolled out exactly how Google would have liked. The devices have already had more than their fair share of issues, starting with the camera, and now extending to the built-in speaker. The camera issues were marked as "solved" by Google, but the lens flare is still very much there, just not as prominent.

As for the speaker issue... crank up your Pixel or Pixel XL to max volume and watch The Mummy trailer to hear for yourself. There's horrible distortion, static, and popping at the top three volume levels, and it seems to affect all Pixel models.

However, be careful not to blow out your speaker when doing so, otherwise you'll have to warranty exchange your phone like Mark Buckman did, who has gone through four Pixels already. Buckman had grown so frustrated with the problem that he uploaded a video that demonstrates the Pixel speaker issue, so if you don't want to experiment with your own device, you can watch the bug in action below.